Guntersville City School board disappointed vote for new high school failed

“We are obviously disappointed and discouraged by the outcome of the special election to benefit Guntersville City Schools. Our facilities remain in need of major capital improvements and the problem that has plagued our school system for roughly thirty years remains unsolved. While we had hoped to secure a long-term funding mechanism to provide a lasting, long-term solution, we are anxious to work with our city leaders in finding, at minimum, a short term solution to our immediate needs. Dr. Barnett and Mayor Dollar have set a meeting to discuss the next steps for our city and its school system. We look forward to working with our city leaders in solving this funding issue.”