Guntersville City School board disappointed vote for new high school failed

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Efforts to build a new high school in Guntersville hit a major roadblock.
Residents voted against a property tax increase to fund it on Tuesday, May 11. It failed by more than 200 votes.
Building a new high school would have cost $43 million.
It would have replaced the current one, which is almost 50 years old and needs upgrades.
“And the big courtyard they were supposed to have with the school to help with getting classrooms outside during the day and I think that helps with the classroom learning abilities,” said Guntersville High School student Sarah Wright.
795 people voted against the property tax increase, one voter said he was worried the increase would drive up costs for everyone in the city.
“It’s more than just a property tax. All of these people that rent apartments, houses or whatever the owners are going to go up on the rent,” said James Maze.
WAFF 48 reached out to the School Board for a comment, and they provided this statement:
“We are obviously disappointed and discouraged by the outcome of the special election to benefit Guntersville City Schools. Our facilities remain in need of major capital improvements and the problem that has plagued our school system for roughly thirty years remains unsolved. While we had hoped to secure a long-term funding mechanism to provide a lasting, long-term solution, we are anxious to work with our city leaders in finding, at minimum, a short term solution to our immediate needs. Dr. Barnett and Mayor Dollar have set a meeting to discuss the next steps for our city and its school system. We look forward to working with our city leaders in solving this funding issue.”
Incoming superintendent Jason Barnett and Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar will meet to discuss what to do next.
