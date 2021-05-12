Governor Kay Ivey awards COVID-19 community development block grants to Huntsville, Colbert County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a total of $2 million to the city of Huntsville and Colbert County to assist in rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Governor awarded $1.5 million to Huntsville and $500,000 to Colbert County a $500,000 grant, according to the governor’s office.
“Alabamians, especially the frontline workers, are to be commended for weathering the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Ivey said. “These funds will further assist the many people who were negatively impacted and are trying to rebound.”
Officials tell WAFF 48 Huntsville will use funds to assist service providers in helping homeless individuals who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Colbert County aims to purchase, outfit and staff a mobile health clinic to provide needed services for low- and moderate-income persons throughout the county.
The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and assistance to the community.
“These funds are being distributed at local levels because people in those locales are the most capable of evaluating their needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Governor Ivey in helping our communities and Alabamians recover from this ordeal.”
