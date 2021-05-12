Governor Kay Ivey announces $1 million grant to build a vocational center in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey will grant $1 million to Alabam’s workforce to prepare high school students and adults in Fort Payne.
The funds are from the Appalachian Regional Commission, which will be used to help the Fort Payne Board of Education construct a new vocational center aimed at training students in careers that include construction, electric vehicle and aviation technologies.
“Alabama is sounding the call for a skilled workforce and the Fort Payne Board of Education is responding to that demand,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program will ensure that students graduating from high school will be ready for rewarding and high-paying jobs and that employers will be hiring a qualified workforce to move our state forward.”
According to the governor’s office, the new Building, Electric and Aviation Technology Center will provide students with a rigorous training program in a workplace environment to prepare them for careers.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. Officials tell WAFF, ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments.
“The path to rewarding careers does not always go through colleges and universities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I applaud the Fort Payne Board of Education for offering other options for students who have the same dreams for successful careers but choose a different path to get there.”
37 counties throughout Alabama, including DeKalb County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.