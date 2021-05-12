Governor Ivey announces $1 million grant for new vocational center in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey is sending $1 million to Fort Payne to help students find jobs.
Fort Payne City School students have a lot of career resources at their disposal already, many are focused on traditional industries like health, hospitality and engineering.
But soon, a new vocational center will be constructed at the high school to help students learn about construction, electric vehicles and aviation tech.
Cunningham said this program will ensure students graduating from high school will be equipped with skills for employment.
“High school is just not the core curriculum anymore and we have to prepare students to go into the workforce and to get those jobs that do have higher pay. We feel very fortunate in a school system of 3,400 students who will be able to have these opportunities,” said Cunningham.
Money for the new center comes from a grant. Cunningham said the new vocational center will help students learn hands-on.
“We will put in the curriculum where students are not only understanding the ins and outs of electric cars, but they are also going to build one. In fact, they will build four for the full-year curriculum. It’s a streetcar, they will build it and then will take this car apart for other students,” said Cunningham.
The vocational center is still being designed.
Construction should start this summer.
