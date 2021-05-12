Florence Municipal Court offering warrant amnesty days

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have missed your court days due to COVID-19, Florence Municipal Court is offering two amnesty days in May.
The amnesty days will be held on May 24 and May 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Officials say if you come during those hours, you will not get arrested and be given a new court date.
WAFF is told the work release center has reopened and is now being used as an overflow for people being arrested for City of Florence misdemeanor warrants.
Those who can’t attend those days can attend court any Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. For more information call Florence Magistrate Office at (256) 760-6625.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.