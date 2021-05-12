EXCLUSIVE: A Decatur death investigation continues as the victim’s family speaks out

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is grieving the loss of their loved one tonight as Decatur police continue investigating the death of 59-year-old Chester Jordan who died on May 9.
Chester’s wife of almost 30 years, Maggie, is now looking for answers as to why someone would do this.
“I know it’s not going to bring him back, but I’m crying for justice. I want justice. I know that he’s not a violent person, he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Maggie.
Chester’s granddaughter Victoria Hawke says he was a light in her life.
“He’s always singing to grandma or just singing to us and he just knew how to turn a room like you know, just make it like good energy, positive energy,” said Victoria.
Maggie says on the night of his death, the whole family was together celebrating Mother’s day and around 8 p.m. when everyone left.
“At around 8:30 Chester said baby I’m gonna ride out. I said well go ahead on and ride out. He usually stays gone out you know, that’s his routine to go out and check out everything... I said, well hurry back,” explained Maggie.
But, around 11 p.m. Maggie got a call that Chester had been shot. Decatur Police officers found Jordan unresponsive in the parking lot at 1220 2nd Ave. SW in Decatur, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was then transported to the Decatur-Morgan hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
“They called him at the hospital, John Doe, because whoever did this to him took everything he had,” said Maggie.
Now, Chester’s family is begging for answers and the community’s help.
“Call somebody and let them know who did what to my Chester,” said Maggie.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.