Dr. Dorothy Davidson, Huntsville philanthropist, trailblazer dies at 86

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Dorothy S. Davidson is known as a trailblazer for women in her field, but also a pioneer within the engineering industry as a whole.
Dr. Davidson was the Executive Chair of the Davidson Technologies, Inc. Board of Directors in Huntsville. WAFF is told she died peacefully at her home on May 11th, she was 86.
She began her professional journey after earning her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1956. Throughout her career, she received a handful of accolades and achievements, but none as rewarding as assuming the role of CEO and Chairman of the Davidson Board of Directors following the death of her husband, Davidson Founder, Dr. Julian Davidson in 2013.
Officials with Team Davidson say she took great pride in both maintaining Davidson’s reputation, and in transforming the company into what it is today. She remained active in the daily operations within the company until her final days.
Dr. Davidson was a passionate philanthropist and spent much of her time pouring into the north Alabama community.
She was known for donating her time and resources to dozens of organizations including Huntsville Museum of Art, where she funded the construction of the Davidson Center for the Arts; Huntsville Symphony; the Saturn V Restoration Executive Committee; The Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the US Space and Rocket Center; National Children’s Advocacy Center; Kids to Love Foundation; Calhoun Community College; Auburn University School of Engineering; Auburn University Museum of Art; Decatur’s Cook Museum, and Huntsville Botanical Garden, among others.
Officials with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center released the following statement upon hearing the news of her passing:
“This is not only a great loss of a friend and mentor to the Rocket Center, but to so many in our community, said Brenda Carr, Executive Director of the Foundation. “She infused her spirit and enthusiasm in so many of us who had the great fortune to know and work with her. She and Julian made a lasting impact on this city and we are forever grateful.”
The Rocket Center will also light the vertical Saturn V blue, the color of Davidson Technologies’ logo, to honor Dr. Davidson’s legacy of support for the Rocket Center and her community.
Dr. Davidson loved her community, and it shows.
Her servant-leadership, community stewardship and kindness will be deeply missed. Details on a service regarding the celebration of Dr. Davidson’s life will be announced soon.
