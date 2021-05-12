Decatur man arrested on burglary, resisting arrest charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man faces multiple charges following a home break-in on Monday.
On May 10, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home burglary report on 16th Ave SE. According to responding officers, a male identified as Michael Allen Tucker was attempting to force his way into a bedroom where the home’s resident was hiding. The resident told officers she locked herself in the bedroom after seeing Tucker break into the residence.
Tucker, age 32 of Decatur, was placed under arrest on the following charges:
- Intoxication
- Resisting arrest
- Second-degree burglary
According to DPD, Tucker was out on bond for a previous felony robbery charge at the time of the arrest. He was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $25,600 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.