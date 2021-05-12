Crime of the Week: A cool A/C crook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a classic crime of opportunity. And for one thief, an opportunity presented itself with an easy way in to steal.
The Crime Stoppers say it isn’t cool what one thief did before robbing a business owner in Huntsville. You could earn some cool cash if you can identify a man who ripped out the AC unit of a building to get inside.
It happened April 12th of this year and Huntsville police say the suspect was trying to figure out how he was going to get inside North Auto Sales. He didn’t have a key so investigators say he pulled out a window unit air conditioner!
Once inside, officers say he swiped the owner’s Hellcat 9mm handgun.
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips
