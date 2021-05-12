Brett Favre yet to repay 600k to Mississippi, authorities say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre received $600,000 from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up, according to authorities.
The state is seeking for Favre to repay the money.
After an audit revealed $1.1 million had been paid to Favre Enterprises, the former athlete said he would pay the state.
Auditors say that was part of $94 million in welfare spending “questioned” in a 2020 audit.
That meant auditors saw clear misspending or could not verify money was lawfully spent. Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 a year ago.
He has not been accused of a crime.
