A bit Breezy for your mid-week Afternoon

Partly cloudy for your Wednesday afternoon, but looking to stay dry. Trending well below average for the next couple of days with the 60s for today and the lower 70s for tomorrow.
Outside events, like maybe a baseball game, should be comfortable, but a jacket and/or coat may be a good idea. We will dip into the middle 40s overnight under cloudy skies.
Thursday brings sunlight back into the forecast and we will see mostly clear skies throughout the day. Unfortunately, the sun will not do a whole lot to warm us up.
Better, and warmer days are to come for the weekend with temperatures getting a boost. Rain will hold off for a good stretch of days, but will return in the extended forecast.
