A taste of Toyota Field; Taking a look at the Trash Panda’s menu

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The gates are open and the stadium lights are on, it’s game-time at Toyota Field!
We have all been wondering, what’s on the menu at Toyota Field?
When you think of fine dining, a baseball stadium isn’t what comes to mind for most people. But the Rocket City Trash Pandas are trying to change the stereotype.
When most people think of eating at a baseball game they’re probably thinking about grabbing hotdogs, cotton candy and peanuts. But here at Toyota Field, they have a sous chef and something on the menu for everyone.
“The food ranges from tri-tip steak, shrimp and grits, two pulled pork sandwiches and hamburgers and hotdogs for your guests downstairs,” said sous chef Austin Allen-Griego,
Allen-Griego showed us some of the unique items on the menu like the dumpster wrap. Despite the name, he thinks it’ll be a fan favorite.
The dumpster wrap is a cheese quesadilla with two hotdogs, french fries, jalapeño and chipotle aïoli all wrapped up into one.
The Alabama slammer is a double cheeseburger with seven strips of bacon, a layer of house chili that we have and a fried mozzarella wedge.
But if you’re looking for the basics like lemonade, ice cream, and more typical baseball food, you’ll be able to find it here at Toyota Field as well.
The chefs say the goal is to make people want to come to a game even if they’re not huge baseball fans.
“I wanted to give them options get them excited but also for our fans the running joke is hamburgers and hotdogs but we would like to give them more options. We know there is a wide range of pallets and we would like to express ourselves through our food in so North Alabama that it can be more than just hamburgers and hotdogs,” said Austin.
So, what are you ordering this season?
