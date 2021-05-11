Suspect charged after deadly apartment complex shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department confirmed a man was charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Stephon Hussey, age 36, suffered a gunshot wound in the Binford Drive shooting Monday night. Hussey was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police confirm J.L. Banks, 38, was charged with murder in connection to the case. Banks was booked into the Madison County Jail.
Investigators believe the shooting is domestic-related.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Burgundy Square Apartments
Sergeant Hill with the Huntsville Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at Burgundy Square Apartments located on Binford Drive in north Huntsville.
Officers say they are working to identify a suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
