Rain showers to move in late tonight

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected for the rest of your Tuesday afternoon with cooler than average temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The Rocket City Trash Panda’s home opener tonight looks to be cloudy and cool, but rain showers will likely hold off until after the game wraps up. Scattered to numerous rain showers will move in overnight into early Wednesday morning, light rainfall totals are expected. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps staying cool in the middle 60s, rain showers will be possible early in the day.
Skies will clear out into Wednesday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with highs approaching 70 degrees, isolated showers will be possible.
Friday through the weekend looks fantastic with sunny and dry skies, temps will also warm back up into the mid-70s to lower 80s.
