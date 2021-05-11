Police searching for missing infant boy from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Caleb is a 1-month-old white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 1′2″ and weighs 10 pounds.
He was last seen on Saturday, May 8, wearing a camouflage onesie around 9 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Caleb Whisnand Jr., please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-1328, or call 911.
