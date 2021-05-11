Passing clouds today before rain moves in overnight

Happy Tuesday! We are quieter to start the day today but that may not be the case later!
It is a calm & cool start to the day today with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies are partly cloudy for most with clouds lingering from yesterday. There will be more breaks in the clouds later today which should help our temperatures climb towards the low 70s this afternoon. If we see sunshine, there is a good shot at the low 70s. Right now, it looks like it should be a great evening for the Inaugural Trash Pandas Home Opener! There will be a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon, and then there may be a few showers or storms that move in late in the evening. However, the heaviest showers and storms look to wait until after midnight when the game should be over.
Rain is expected to pick up after midnight tonight. Wednesday morning looks to stay active as we see the threat of some showers and storms through the morning commute but expect drier skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay into the low 70s Wednesday and will likely stay that way all the way into Friday as well. The good news is that once the rain is done Wednesday there is a good chance we will stay dry until the middle of next week. Sunshine and warmth on the way for the weekend! The 80s should return by Sunday!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.