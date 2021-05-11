Passing clouds today before rain moves in overnight

It is a calm & cool start to the day today with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies are partly cloudy for most with clouds lingering from yesterday. There will be more breaks in the clouds later today which should help our temperatures climb towards the low 70s this afternoon. If we see sunshine, there is a good shot at the low 70s. Right now, it looks like it should be a great evening for the Inaugural Trash Pandas Home Opener! There will be a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon, and then there may be a few showers or storms that move in late in the evening. However, the heaviest showers and storms look to wait until after midnight when the game should be over.