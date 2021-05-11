New Athens Elementary School construction set to begin soon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction will soon be underway for the new Athens Elementary School. This comes after the Athens City Council approved a bond Monday night for nearly $19 million.
The new building will house 600 students. The planning process and demo of the old building began in 2019.
Athens City Schools Chief Student Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent Serena Owsley says most elementary schools in the system are at up to 85% capacity, and the new building could help accommodate growth in the district.
“There’s a chance we may reconfigure our grades also for the school. But, it will be a school that can be our overrun school if we need extra room for the growth that we’re having at this time with all the 3-4,000 houses being built and Toyota being here,” said Owsley.
Owsley says the architect has the plan complete and the construction process will take 18 months.
“As soon as we can close out our bond and we can get the bid out then we’re ready to move forward,” said Owsley.
Owlsey says students should be in the building no later than two years from now.
