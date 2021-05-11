Milkshake bar with baseball ties gets excited for opening day

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One Madison business is getting excited about Tuesday’s home opener at Toyota Field. The Yard Milkshake Bar in Madison just opened a few weeks ago.
The reason the owner picked the new location might surprise you.
Rodney Cottingham, owner of The Yard Milkshake Bar, said his family chose this location because of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Cottingham said he was at a traveling baseball game with his son when he went to another shop in the franchise. That’s when he told his family they needed to bring The Yard Milkshake Bar here to Madison.
So they did, and Cottingham said what better way to do that than by a baseball field. The idea to have the shop right by the stadium wasn’t just a business one, but a personal one. Baseball is his son’s passion. Now, with just a few weeks being officially open, Cottingham said they expect the games to help their business even more.
“So many people, so much traffic,” Cottingham said. “Walking, traffic, driving traffic, there are so many events going on at the stadium every week. So as a business owner we can’t even explain how much it helps.”
An interesting tidbit for customers, they can get something called the Graham Slam. It’s a milkshake in honor of baseball and Cottingham’s son Graham.
“I just like it because I play baseball and it’s named after me,” Graham Cottingham said. “Being near the stadium and hearing everyone talking is pretty cool.”
Graham said he will be watching the trash pandas Tuesday night cheering on his favorite team.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.