Kay Ivey announces grant to improve north Alabama port facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey has announced a $1 million grant to improve commerce in north Alabama while improving an existing avenue for importing and exporting goods.
The proposed project is part of a multi-phase $3.3 million upgrade at the facility along the Tennessee River and will augment Alabama’s growing automotive industry in that area, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“Alabama is certainly blessed with numerous waterways that have for centuries served as major avenues for transporting goods to other areas of the United States and the world,” Governor Ivey said. “I commend local leaders for recognizing the contributions this port facility and this waterway will play in improving commerce in north Alabama.”
ARC funds will be used to provide site preparation and utilities for a 40,000-square-foot warehouse that will be constructed. The warehouse will house raw materials for use by suppliers who furnish components for automobile manufacturers in the region.
“This is another instance where the Appalachian Region Commission has been instrumental in recognizing projects of high importance in Alabama and has been eager to assist,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins with Gov. Ivey and local officials in seeing this project to fruition.”
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.
