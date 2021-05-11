Jackson County healthcare workers honored during National Hospital Week

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - This week in May marks National Hospital Week and WAFF has been talking with healthcare workers to see what they’re doing to celebrate.
Heartlite Hospice and the Highlands Foundation hosted a lunch on the campus of Highlands Medical Center on Tuesday.
Five-hundred staff members were provided a free, delicious loaded potato lunch by Joy Delivering SoCo Barbecue Food Truck.
WAFF 48 News talked to Terri Matthews, Registered Nurse and Administrator at Heartlite Hospice in Scottsboro about what it means to these healthcare workers after facing so many challenges throughout the pandemic.
”We never felt no support, we felt tired, but we never felt unsupported. So going through pandemic I could see with the collaboration from the hospital and the nurses are so tired but they just give it their all. So, to be able to finally come out on this side of the pandemic has been an incredible feeling,” said Matthews.
Kevin Wright is the manager of the emergency department at Highlands Medical Center.
“I’m humbled, appreciative and very grateful for the community and everyone who has chipped in to try to make us feel appreciated. We have some very good nurses, so it feels good to see them get some support,” said Wright.
On Thursday, Highlands Medical Staff will receive a dinner at Goosepond Civic Center.
