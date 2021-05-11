Huntsville Police identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): The Huntsville Police Department confirmed the identity of the victim in a Monday evening shooting.
Stephon Hussey, age 36, suffered a gunshot wound in the Binford Drive shooting. Hussey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting is domestic-related and are working to locate a known suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
ORIGINAL: Police have confirmed a man was shot to death at a Huntsville apartment complex Monday night.
Sergeant Hill with the Huntsville Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at Burgundy Square Apartments located on Binford Drive in north Huntsville.
Officers say they are working to identify a suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
