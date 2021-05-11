Huntsville Police identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

What we know on an overnight homicide in Huntsville
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:30 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): The Huntsville Police Department confirmed the identity of the victim in a Monday evening shooting.

Stephon Hussey, age 36, suffered a gunshot wound in the Binford Drive shooting. Hussey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is domestic-related and are working to locate a known suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL: Police have confirmed a man was shot to death at a Huntsville apartment complex Monday night.

Sergeant Hill with the Huntsville Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed at Burgundy Square Apartments located on Binford Drive in north Huntsville.

Officers say they are working to identify a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

