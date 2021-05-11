Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspends Georgia’s gas tax

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend Georgia’s gas tax, according to a release from the Office of the Governor. The action was taken in response to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack last week.
Georgia will also be increasing weight limits for fuel trucks, increasing fuel deliveries to gas stations and prohibiting price gouging on fuel.
“We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement. “There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.