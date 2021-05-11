Gas stations across the Tennessee Valley feeling the effects of pipeline attack

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers are dealing with long lines trying to fill up their gas tanks. This is all tied to a ransomware attack for Colonial Pipeline, which runs through Alabama.
From The Shoals, “I have to have gas, I have to move,” said Evette Malone.
To Decatur, “All the pumps had bags over them already,” said April Baker.
And even Madison, “I’m glad that most of the vehicles I drive are diesel,” said Charles Abercrombie.
WAFF’s DeAndria Turner hit the road Tuesday to see how gas stations across the Tennessee valley are feeling the effects of the Colonial Pipeline’s cyber attack.
On Tuesday, many people have been shuffling to get gas so much that gas stations are running out of fuel.
April Baker said she tried to get gas at Mapco in Decatur, but a store clerk said the store hasn’t had any gas since last night.
“I was surprised because I didn’t expect it to be out down here that soon,” said Baker.
The pipeline company halted operations last week after revealing it was impacted by a ransomware attack forcing 5,000 miles of pipeline to shut down.
In Madison, the Kroger on Wall Triana Hwy ran out of everything but diesel early this morning. Charles Abercrombie said he believes the cyber attack highlights the fragility of U.S. infrastructure security.
“I think that we should have a little more of security around our fuel system since there are so many people that travel with it. Whether it be gas, diesel, what have you or electric in the future,” said Abercrombie.
Colonial Pipeline’s mainlines are still offline, but smaller lines are up and running.
As for Alabama Governor Ivey released the following statement:
“Governor Ivey spoke with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call earlier today regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. She was assured that the pipeline should be operational in a few days. She is urging Alabamians and others to not panic and to use good judgment. A shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and she reminds us that an overreaction would only lead to that. Be courteous, only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers. Governor Ivey urges patience and common sense.”
