Gas stations across the Tennessee Valley feeling the effects of pipeline attack

“Governor Ivey spoke with the U.S. Department of Energy on a call earlier today regarding the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. She was assured that the pipeline should be operational in a few days. She is urging Alabamians and others to not panic and to use good judgment. A shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and she reminds us that an overreaction would only lead to that. Be courteous, only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers. Governor Ivey urges patience and common sense.”