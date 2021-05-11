GAME PREVIEW: Rocket City Trash Pandas VS Tennessee Smokies

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas as they take on the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday night at Toyota Field. After just one series played, the team sits 2-4 overall on the season.
In the MiLB’s Double A-South league, the Trash Pandas currently are second to last ahead of the Mississippi Braves and trailing the Biloxi Shuckers. In the pandas specific division, the north, the team sits last behind their opponent the Tennessee Smokies.
The Birmingham Barons lead the league currently sitting 5-1 overall.
A win Tuesday night will tie them in wins with the Smokies but may not lift them in the standings just yet. The series against the Smokies begins Tuesday and will conclude Sunday at 2:35 P.M.
