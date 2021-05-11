Fort Payne man dies in early morning DeKalb county vehicle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man died Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb county.
At 4:15 a.m. on May 10, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Nissan Frontier and a 2004 Kia Optima.
Cranston James Noojin, age 59, was killed when the Frontier he was driving failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Optima, according to ALEA Troopers. Noojin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The vehicle accident happened on Dekalb County 483 near Dekalb County 51. This location is six miles south of Fort Payne.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.