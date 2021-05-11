Florence City Schools opens resource store for students in need

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools have opened a resource store that will provide free emergency supplies for students in need.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the Florence school system opened the Falcon Parent Resource Store, a one-stop-shop, at the Burrell Slater Learning Center.
This shop will include clothing and shoes, personal hygiene items, and school supplies. Social worker Sonja Croone said the school system has provided for students through a closet-type coat operation that principals and guidance counselors could access for those in need.
“Previously, we housed a lot of supplies in our offices, just anywhere we could find, so when we gained access to two rooms at the Burrell Slater Center we knew we could expand the operation,” Croone said.
Many organizations and individuals have donated gently used clothing to the Falcon Parent Resource Store. Find more on this story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
