City of Athens hosting candlelight memorial, remembering those lost in the line of duty

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department will host a candlelight memorial on May 13 at 8 p.m. to honor nine officers who died in the line of duty while serving Athens and Limestone County.
The nine officers include:
● Bedford F. Brackeen
● Billy Daly
● Lt. Benton McLemore
● Dewey Wayne Dorsey Sr.
● Sgt. Larry Wayne Russell and officer Tony Mims
● Chief Deputy James Henry Eubank
● David E. Temple
● Simmie L. Jeffries
A monument with their names stands on the Limestone County Courthouse lawn in the shadow of a towering tree.
“It is fitting their names are displayed in Downtown Athens at the Courthouse in the heart of the community they died serving,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
The officers served at the Athens Police Department, Limestone Sheriff’s Department, and Alabama Troopers. City officials said their tragic stories vary from being approached while sitting in a car to responding to a 911 call for help to attempting to make an arrest for a robbery.
The event will be on the west side of the Courthouse at the monument.
WAFF is told the event is part of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Representatives from Athens Police, the Mayor’s Office, and Limestone County Commission will speak briefly during the memorial.
“These officers still have family in our community, and it is important that we show them their loved ones’ sacrifices are not forgotten,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said
