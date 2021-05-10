State trooper accused of assault, sexual misconduct

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama State Trooper is now behind bars after he was accused of sexual misconduct and assault.
Jason William Fox was charged with assault in the third degree and sexual misconduct. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, he was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on May 4 and is now on mandatory leave.
Fox, from Meridianville, surrendered at the Huntsville Police Department on May 10 and was taken to the Madison County Jail.
Officials with ALEA say the Attorney’s General’s Office will continue the investigation.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
