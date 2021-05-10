Showers possible this morning with cooler temps ahead

Happy Monday! Grab the rain gear this morning.
A few scattered showers remain across the area this morning after the deluge we saw on Sunday. Showers should stay light today, but it will me for a dreary first half of the day. Wind is from the north this morning and should stay light from the north around 5 to 10 mph all day. That will keep our temperatures cooler for the remainder of the day, with high temperatures only reaching the id to upper 60s. While I don’t expect rain all day long, we could still have a few isolated showers this afternoon. Overall, just a cool and gloomy day to start the week.
Overnight we may see some of the clouds clear out a bit as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday morning. A few peaks of sunshine are possible Tuesday and may help temperatures climb into the low 70s. However, we may also have a few late day showers or storms roll in. The best chance at this is after sundown for the Shoals and Northwest Alabama, but the chances are low for now. That is good news for the Inaugural Home Opener for the Rocket City Trash Pandas! Rain does look poised to move in overnight into Wednesday. Overall, this week will stay on a cooler than normal path with temperatures hovering around 70-degrees every afternoon.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
