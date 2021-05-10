Showers possible this morning with cooler temps ahead

Overnight we may see some of the clouds clear out a bit as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday morning. A few peaks of sunshine are possible Tuesday and may help temperatures climb into the low 70s. However, we may also have a few late day showers or storms roll in. The best chance at this is after sundown for the Shoals and Northwest Alabama, but the chances are low for now. That is good news for the Inaugural Home Opener for the Rocket City Trash Pandas! Rain does look poised to move in overnight into Wednesday. Overall, this week will stay on a cooler than normal path with temperatures hovering around 70-degrees every afternoon.