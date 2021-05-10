Scattered rain chances and cool the next few days

Some widely scattered light rain showers will be possible through sunset.
Some clearing will occur overnight with cooler lows dropping into the low to middle 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temps staying below average in the upper 60s to low 70s, the Trash Pandas home opener looks good for now with a chance at showers late in the evening.
Wednesday has a better chance at scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, shower chances will also be spotty in nature for Thursday.
Sunny and drier skies return by Friday and the weekend with temps finally bouncing back into the mid-70s to low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.