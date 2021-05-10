Opinions differ on medical marijuana, bill awaits Governor’s signature

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many are waiting to see if Governor Ivey will sign the medical marijuana bill into law after lawmakers gave their approval of House Bill 46 last week. This bill though has some lawmakers and even people in the community at odds.
House sponsor Representative Mike Ball said bringing medical marijuana to the state is something he’s been working on for years. Representative Ball said it all started when he realized there were people in our state with debilitating illnesses that needed medical marijuana to function.
“People who are suffering who can be helped by this substance,” Representative Ball said. “I believe we have a moral responsibility to help them. The government the fed government in its overreaction by scheduling marijuana as a schedule one and handcuffing medical research and doctors in their ability to use it for good.”
Representative Ball also said a recent survey found 70 percent of medical doctors in the state that were polled said they would be okay with allowing medical cannabis.
Some are opposed to the bill including leaders with The Alabama Policy Institute.
Chief Policy Officer Phil Williams with The Alabama Policy Institute said although some doctors report marijuana could help those with debilitating illnesses, there’s also many doctors against it. Williams said the medical community is split on if medical marijuana works, and he said the FDA has not approved medical marijuana.
Williams said if this bill becomes law it would contradict federal law.
“Marijuana is still a controlled substance under federal law and they keep talking about this being medicinal, but the FDA never approved it for medicinal use,” Williams said. “The other piece we have been opposing is that the bill puts quite a huge burden on taxes and grows government to an extent we don’t usually see.”
Williams also said regular medications aren’t taxed, but this would be.
“Here in Alabama we don’t tax prescription drugs. Yet this will double the usual tax rates for sales with marijuana. So we are saying it’s medicine but we are going to double tax it at a rate we usually tax anything.”
Representative Ball said he hopes the tax will only be for now, and they can find another way to fund it later.
Governor Ivey’s office said she looks forward to thoroughly reviewing the bill, and she hopes to sign it.
