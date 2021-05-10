Marshall Medical Centers celebrate staff for National Hospital Week

GUNTERSVIILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marks the beginning of National Hospital Week, and Marshall Medical Centers is showing appreciation for the healthcare heroes there.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Marshall Medical Centers staff were too busy to celebrate National Hospital Week. Instead, they worked hard to save lives.
Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said the pandemic showed how important healthcare workers are.
“Saying thank you is not enough, we wish we could do more. Our staff have been wonderful this past year and it’s been a struggle and difficult time for all of us, you know new people and those who have been in healthcare for years. It’s been unprecedented,” said Woodruff.
Woodruff said support from the community helped boost morale during the battle with COVID.
Still, some frontline workers needed some extra help to get through.
“Some staff have been very stoic, and we’ve not seen a difference from some of them at all. Some people have taken this really hard, it has been hard for them emotionally and physically and we have a lot of things in place to help our staff whether it’s counseling or just one on one communication,” said Woodruff.
As of now, there are only five COVID patients at the hospital, which Woodruff said another morale boost.
Staff will be provided with a picnic lunch and gifts later this week.
