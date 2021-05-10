Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo holds “Kickin’ into Rodeo Week”

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - This week marks the 39th annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo. Monday’s “Kickin’ into Rodeo Week” is presented by Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Queen Committee.
Michelle Williamson from the committee says the rodeo is not just for locals.
“We have people that come in seven to eight days before that, start getting ready for rodeo week. That [the rodeo] gives back into our community the tourism that it brings to our community,” said Williamson.
Williamson says it’s the largest tourism event in the area.
“We build up excitement for this event all year long. When it stops on Saturday night, we’re talking about getting ready for the next one the next year,” said Williamson.
Events will be held all week long with numerous activities, food trucks and over 20 local vendors.
“This is an event that continues to give back to our Sheriff’s office. It provides training, it provides equipment, and it provides a community event for everyone to come out and enjoy. Kids love it, the parents love it, it’s something that people all year-long wait to comes to,” said Williamson.
The most popular event, opening night for the rodeo, starts Friday, May 14 at 8 p.m. If you’re looking for more information on the rodeo, we’ve linked it here.
