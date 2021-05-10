HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology breaks ground for campus expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will break ground on their campus expansion on May 10 at 10 a.m.
WAFF is told the new facilities will house resident associate company Discovery Life Sciences and the Center for Plant Science Sustainable Agriculture.
Jim Hudson, HudsonAlpha co-founder and chairman of the board, will be joined by Rick Myers, president and science director, Neil Lamb, vice president for educational outreach, as well as local officials and others.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.