Deputies investigating a home burglary in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary in the area of Paint Rock Road in New Hope.
Officers say the home that was burglarized is under construction. WAFF is told sheriff’s investigators are looking for one person of interest in this case. Deputies are looking for 26-year-old Dakota James Meeks.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Meeks, contact Inv. Jonathan Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8835.
