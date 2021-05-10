Decatur Police investigating weekend homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating after a gunshot victim died there Sunday night.
Police say Chester Lee Jordan, 59, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1200 hundred block of 2nd Ave SW just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Jordan was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are investigating Jordan’s death as a homicide.
They haven’t released any information about a possible shooter or motive.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call or email Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.