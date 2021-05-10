Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President announces retirement after 30 years on the job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Seymour announced his retirement Monday morning. Seymour will be ending his 30-year position in July.
Seymour may be retiring, but his impact on the area cannot be missed. Seymour made his way to Decatur back in 1991.
“It was kind of scary you know, kind of nervous about it. But I got here and the people were so welcoming and so inviting to have us here and just made us feel at home from day one,” said Seymour.
Seymour was on the job for 30 years and took part in countless community projects including the changes to downtown Decatur, the Cook Museum, and the United Launch Alliance, which Seymour says was the biggest project in the state for a period of time.
“Being a part of that team thing and the pride we had in the community... you know when you’re working on a project like that you start bragging on yourself and your community and it creates this enthusiasm,” said Seymour.
Seymour says he’s most proud of the partnerships and team efforts he took part in to improve the community and to see the positive changes over the years.
“I hope we just keep doing what we’re doing and keep being involved with everybody else,” said Seymour.
Seymour says he is looking forward to the transition.
