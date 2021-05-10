Brad Pugh’s mother responds to Darby’s guilty verdict

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Adina Peyton, who lost her son in a deadly standoff with police, gave her response on the guilty verdict in Officer Darby’s trail.
Peyton lost her son, Brad Pugh, in the standoff last November. She said she was happy to hear about the guilty verdict but said the city and police department needs to make some changes.
“My son was shot 16 times,” said Peyton.
According to Peyton, her son suffered from mental health problems and didn’t deserve to die. Police said Pugh had a gun and pointed it at officers. Similar to Jeffrey Parker, who also suffered from mental illness he was shot by Officer Darby in 2018 while he pointed a gun at himself. Just this week, Darby was found guilty and charged with murder.
“As soon as that positive verdict was read the city immediately took a different tact an challenged it and was disappointed in it,” said Peyton.
Peyton is still seeking justice for her son and help to protect others who suffers from mental illness.
“Jeffrey Parker was crying out for help that’s why he called for police because he was crying out for help,” said Peyton.
Now Peyton is working to propose the Justice4BradPugh bill to honor him and seek sponsors to implement mental health programs into the Huntsville Police Department.
“Which essentially in just a few words would be a 9-1-1 response center that would route calls to police for the bad calls or a mental health response team for mentally ill people,” said Peyton.
