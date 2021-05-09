Strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving through this evening.
Some storms with stronger, sustained updrafts will provide a threat of strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This threat will end fairly quickly with just lingering showers and some thunder possible overnight, lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Monday with a north wind, temps will be much cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s with periodic scattered rain showers. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar with well below average high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s with spotty rain chances.
A better chance of scattered rain and storms will be present for Thursday with highs in the low 70s. This relatively wet pattern will end by Friday and will continue to the weekend with temps rebounding back into the upper 70s to low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.