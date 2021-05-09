One woman fatally injured in a car wreck near Sommerville

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A three-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of one Union Grove woman on Saturday afternoon.
Decatur officials said 68-year-old Joyce Tollie Phillips, was the passender of a 2016 Ford Focus when she was fatally injured in an accident that occurred on Alabama 36 near Red Oak Road, approximately three miles east of Somerville.
Officials tell WAFF the Ford Focus collided with a 2011 Dodge Durango driven by 31-year-old Erika Cardona. According to authorities, the Dodge crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Honda Civic prior to colliding with the Ford Focus.
The driver of the Ford Focus was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. While Phillips was being transported to the hospital, she succumbed to her injures said officials.
No other injures were reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division are investigating this accident.
