Mother’s Day Forecast

Wind Advisory is issued from 9 am this morning through 6pm this evening due to gusty south winds.
Those strong winds will help to boost our temperatures for your Sunday and help create the right conditions for storms later on.
Gusty winds are expected throughout the late afternoon and evening tonight in addition to rain and a chance at hail.
Rain will stick with us for the following days, and stay in our forecast for the majority of your workweek. Also sticking around… cooler temperatures. Moving past today, we are not going to see the 80s again for a while.
The extended forecast looks cool and rainy, but some sunshine is thrown into the mix to help those gardens and flowers grow.
