More people are seeking help for drug abuse but are there enough resources?

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Lauderdale County Sheriff Deputies say the number of drug overdoses is getting out of hand.
Just this week, two people died from a drug overdose.
Although it’s only May, Deputies say they’ve already used twice the amount of a life-saving drug compared to all of last year.
Deputies use Narcan when nothing else will work.
Drug task force investigators said they’ve already used Narcan 13 times compared to seven times last year.
But they aren’t the only ones responding to this issue.
The stories are unending.
“The types of drugs seem to be more deadly because, when I was using, heroin wasn’t here,” said A New Beginning Drug Recovery facility Executive Director, Olivia Ikerd.
Ikerd said substance abuse hits close to home.
As the number of overdoses increases in Lauderdale County, more people are calling A New Beginning Drug Recovery facility to get help for their addictions.
“We’ve got 19 right now,” said Ikerd.
She said their beds are filling up again after a decrease during the beginning of the pandemic and they’re seeing more and more people coming in who are addicted to opioids.
She said most people seeking treatment don’t know they have been ingesting certain drugs because the users aren’t always getting what they pay for.
“When clients come in we drug test them and most of them test positive for opioids, methamphetamine and a lot of them test positive for fentanyl and they aren’t even aware that they used fentanyl. They are surprised when I say you’re positive for fentanyl so it’s pretty much across the board that they are using meth and heroin,” said Ikerd.
With the number of people trying to get help increasing, one problem some facilities have is limited funding.
“We have a lot of people that call that do not have resources,” said Ikerd.
She said there needs to be more accessibility for people who need treatment who do not have insurance or family that can help them.
But sometimes it ends in a harsh reality.
“When you’re talking about someone using heroin and they got to wait to two weeks, they are either going to --- they have that moment of clarity when they want to get treatment and either that gets lost because they get back in the chaos or they die,” said Ikerd.
While that may sound grime, she says there is hope to have a new beginning.
“Just reach out and get help because there are places out there that can help them,” said Ikerd.
You can donate to their scholarships.
This helps people who don’t have insurance or family to help them get treatment.
