1 dead, 1 injured in Madison County wreck

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Madison County .
According to HEMSI, one man died during a car crash that occurred on Pulaski Pike in Toney. A woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries said officials.
Authorities received reports of an accident around 3:45 p.m. on May 9. HEMSI confirmed two vehicles were involved in this crash.
WAFF 48 is told the man was in his 30′s. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.
