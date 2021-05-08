Warm & breezy Mother’s Day with late strong storms

Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Mother’s Day Sunday with highs reaching the low 80s, winds will be breezy from the SW gusting up to 30 mph at times during the afternoon. A cold front will bring the chance of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms across North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley late Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. Some storms can produce 50+ mph wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Rain showers and storms should wrap up by the morning commute on Monday with warm lows in the lower 60s.