Warm & breezy Mother’s Day with late strong storms

Mostly cloudy skies will stay in place for your Saturday evening with light rain chances gradually ending around midnight, lows will stay mild in the middle to upper 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Mother’s Day Sunday with highs reaching the low 80s, winds will be breezy from the SW gusting up to 30 mph at times during the afternoon. A cold front will bring the chance of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms across North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley late Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.
Some storms can produce 50+ mph wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Rain showers and storms should wrap up by the morning commute on Monday with warm lows in the lower 60s.
Monday will also be a mostly cloudy day with slight chances for rain, highs will be cooler in the low to middle 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy for the Trash Panda’s home opener, highs will again be in the low 70s with isolated to scattered chances for rain showers. Wednesday has more chances for scattered rain with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be well below seasonal averages near 70 degrees.
