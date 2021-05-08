Warm & breezy Mother’s Day, gusty winds & storms possible this evening

Good Morning and Happy Mother’s Day! A wind advisory is issued from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. due to gusty south winds.
We are seeing mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low 80s. Gusty winds are expected throughout the late afternoon and evening in addition to rain and a chance at hail.
Monday will also be a mostly cloudy day with slight chances for rain. Highs will be cooler in the low to middle 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy for the Trash Panda’s home opener and highs will again be in the low 70s with isolated to scattered chances for rain showers. Wednesday has more chances for scattered rain with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be well below seasonal averages near 70 degrees.
