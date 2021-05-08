Warm & breezy Mother’s Day, gusty winds & storms possible this evening

Monday will also be a mostly cloudy day with slight chances for rain. Highs will be cooler in the low to middle 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy for the Trash Panda’s home opener and highs will again be in the low 70s with isolated to scattered chances for rain showers. Wednesday has more chances for scattered rain with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be well below seasonal averages near 70 degrees.