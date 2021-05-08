Saturday Morning Forecast

Some light showers possible early this morning with a chance at a spotty shower following us through the day. Temperatures looking to warm in the next several hours into the lower to middle 70s.
Sunshine with clouds today with clouds carrying into tonight, making for a cloudy start to your Sunday.
We will see another chance at rain and storms rolling into your Mother’s Day, but the good news is… it will be later in the evening. Sunday is expected to be warm and muggy.
Monday and the following days carry chances for rain and storms with temperatures pretty well staying in the 70s. We continue to trend cool for much of the next 10 days.
