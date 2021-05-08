Find the best music at Alabama’s 40th Annual Record Show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you spend your weekends perusing yard sales, thrift stores and record shops for some good vinyl, we’ve got a good show in store for you. It’s the 40th Annual Record and CD Show.
If you’re feeling inspired to do some shopping and talk with other music fans and collectors, the Alabama Record Collectors Association is hosting a weekend chock-full of that stuff.
Friday, May 14th through May 15th, the Gardendale Civic Center will have thousands of records, CDs and tapes for sale. You can find music that dates all the way back to the 1940s to 2021 from dealers all over the country.
We’re not just talking music you can listen to though, we’re talking music memorabilia as well. Think of posters, buttons, photographs and more. You know, the fun stuff you can hang on your walls and slap on that old denim jacket.
Alright, you may be asking yourself, when is all of this going down?
The show will take place at the Gardendale Civic Center main exhibition hall. Show hours on May 14th are 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. and on May 15th you can browse from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Daily admission is only $5! That’s practically cheaper than a fast food meal.
However, if you’re eager to take a look at everything and pick out your favorites before everyone else, the show is offering early-bird admission on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. That early-bird special is $10.
On top of all that good news, parking is free and admission for kids 12 and under is also free!
Additional show information can be found on the ARCA Record Show wesite, which we made easy for you and linked here.
Good luck and for those about to rock, we salute you.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.