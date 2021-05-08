Calm Saturday morning, spotty evening showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Expect some light showers as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are staying warm over the next several hours hitting the middle 70s.
You’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds today. The better chance at rain moves in for your Mother’s Day, but the good news is, it will be later in the evening. We could see a few storms pop up, but expect less than an inch of rain. Overall, Sunday is expected to be warm and muggy.
Monday and the following days bring chances of rain and storms with temperatures staying in the 70s. We continue to trend cool for much of the next 10 days.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.