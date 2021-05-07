Thursday storm caused more power outages than February’s multi-day ice storm

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Less than 1,000 people remain without power in Lauderdale County Friday afternoon.
That’s following Thursday night’s thunderstorm. The numbers are down from the 1,200 people who were without power last night.
This quick but mighty storm took down many trees, power poles and lines.
All hands were on deck Friday as crews are cleaning up the mess this storm left behind.
Thomas Hovater with the Florence Electricity Department said the difference between this storm and the multi-day ice storm from February is the high winds and the number of trees taking down power lines.
Hovater said that crews have been working non-stop since last night and were able to help most of those customers.
One neighbor said she watched one tree snap in half during the storm.
“Within about 15 minutes, the next house down, the fourth house down from me and across the street, a huge tree that probably 5 adults could reach around just split in half and fell in the road and you can see in the trunk that it was black and it was diseased,” said Beth Davis.
We’ve also heard from some viewers who are still without power, Hovater said that crews are working around the clock to restore power.
